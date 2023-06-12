SM Entertainment is reportedly charging a similar price for concerts as HYBE even after accusing BTS' agency of exploiting the K-pop market with high ticket prices, according to reports.

Both HYBE and SM Entertainment are reportedly charging identical prices for their artists' concerts, ensuring fans access to a 'Soundcheck Pre-entry' seat. More details below!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 20:25
SM

MUMBAI: SM Entertainment and HYBE seem to have found a common ground, after all. K-pop juggernaut BTS’ label and popular boyband SHINee’s agency now charge an equal amount for their artists’ concerts. But, what’s the fuss all about? Well, for those who may not be aware, SM Entertainment’s CFO Jang Chul-hyuk a few months ago criticized HYBE’s high ticket prices. Now, SM Entertainment is charging the same price for the ‘Soundcheck Pre-entry’ seat of SHINee’s Taemin.

The 'Soundcheck Pre-entry' seat gives fans the chance to arrive at the concert venue early. This allows them more time with the artists, who might come out on stage for microphone and stage checks. HYBE first introduced this concept for BTS' Permission To Dance concert in Seoul, and it has since been used by other K-pop groups like BLACKPINK.

As per a report from KBIZOOM, SM Entertainment has established the ticket prices for 'Soundcheck Pre-entry' seats for SHINee Taemin's concert at 198,000 KRW. Interestingly, HYBE had previously set the price for BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert at the same amount. It's noteworthy that SM CFO Jang criticized HYBE for its high ticket prices, suggesting that the agency is leveraging its dominant position in the K-pop market.

Also Read- Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more for artistes'

CFO Jang remarked that SM is establishing fair prices for concert tickets to ensure a diverse range of fans can partake in the cultural performances of their artists. In contrast, HYBE is utilizing its position in the K-pop market to increase concert ticket prices twofold, according to the CFO's statement.

The longstanding problem of expensive concert tickets is not exclusive to SM Entertainment and HYBE but has been a consistent issue for K-pop fans. For instance, the final concert of BLACKPINK's 'BORNPINK Tour' was priced at 220,000 KRW, and the platinum Pink seat with special goods was set at 264,000 KRW. What's particularly worrisome is that these prices are more than double compared to their concert in 2018.

Whereas the BTS reunion is scheduled in 2025 which is expected to be after their World Tour. 

Also Read- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'

Credit goes to Koimoi.


 

SM Entertainment HYBE Entertainment BTS Concert K-Pop Price Ticket Fans TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 20:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
BLACKPINK's Lisa remains in good standing with her brand endorsements despite facing Chinese backlash over the Crazy Horse controversy. The K-pop idol has received subtle support from BVLGARI's CEO.
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been facing the wrath of Chinese netizens after her Crazy Horse Paris performance....
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have officially announced their pregnancy after addressing numerous rumors. The due date for the arrival of their little one has also been revealed.
MUMBAI: The South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have a piece of good news for all their fans. The...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal
MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience. The movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan reveals going through 11 surgeries in 28 years; Draws similarities between Dunki and DDLJ with a humorous twist
MUMBAI: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, is eagerly anticipated. A few weeks before the movie's premiere, SRK...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan gives a savage reply to a netizen who claims that Jawan and Pathaan were big hits due to the actor's PR
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is going to end the year with a bang with Dunki. For the same, Shah Rukh has joined hands with...
What! Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Universe in making? Tripti Dimri bags a pivotal role in Prabhas starrer
MUMBAI: Tripti Dimri has been winning accolades for her recent film Animal, where she plays Zoya, who gets physically...
Recent Stories
Saloni
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal
Latest Video