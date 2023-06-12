Song Hye Kyo, the star of "The Glory," radiates elegance in a captivating black and white ensemble, showcasing a revealing neckline. PS: Her flawless Korean glass skin is truly a goal!

MUMBAI: Song Hye Kyo always manages to cast her magical spell with her impressive visuals, which she perfectly compliments with her fashionable sartorial choices. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to drop some new pictures in a stunning black-and-white ensemble, looking like a Belle of the Ball.

Song Hye Kyo has showcased her talent in numerous K-dramas, but she achieved critical acclaim with the Netflix hit 'The Glory,' where she portrayed a character seeking revenge from her tormentors in a gripping narrative. Song achieved a significant milestone by winning her first Daesang for "The Glory," making her the sole female celebrity to receive this top honor. During her acceptance speech, the actress expressed her desire to acknowledge herself for doing a commendable job for the first time in her life. We hope she continues to give herself the credit she deserves in the future.

Song Hye Kyo has faced negative criticism in her personal life, especially after her divorce from her "Descendants of the Sun" co-star, Song Joong Ki. There have been rumors linking her with Hyun Bin, who is now married to Son Ye Jin. More recently, she was associated with Lee Min Ho, who openly referred to her as his 'ideal type.' These aspects of her personal life have attracted public attention and scrutiny.

Despite facing negative criticism regarding her personal life, Song Hye Kyo continues to flourish personally. Recently, she showcased her expertise in fall fashion with an elegant look. Sharing several pictures on her Instagram account, Song looked ethereal in a revealing tie-neck white top with a plunging neckline. She paired the top with a black A-line floor-sweeping skirt, achieving a Cinderella-coded touch to her overall appearance.

The actress from "Full House '' added a touch of glamor to her outfit with a statement diamond necklace and a watch. Her hairstyle featured a half-tied look with a slightly off-center parting, allowing her hair to cascade down her shoulders and beautifully frame her face.

If you ever doubted the existence of Korean glass skin, Song Hye Kyo's flawless complexion with a radiant glow would make you reconsider. In a previous interview, she disclosed her skincare routine, expressing a lack of trust in regular face washes. Instead, she follows a milk-wash routine to maintain her spotless skin. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of masking, a practice that helps keep her skin well-hydrated and rejuvenated.

The light make up of Song Hye Kyo was looking marvelous with her winged eyeliner, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and strawberry lips.

