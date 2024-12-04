South Korean singer Park Bo Ram died at the age of 30; Authorities reported alcohol consumption before her death

MUMBAI: Park Bo Ram, a South Korean singer, unexpectedly passed away on April 12. This K-pop artist was thirty years old. K-pop fans and the South Korean music industry are in disbelief over her demise. Her agency verified the news of her death. Her death's cause is still a mystery, though. She was reportedly getting ready to release new music in honor of reaching her ten-year milestone in the music industry this year.

“This is XANADU Entertainment. We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved’s family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace,” her agency, XANADU Entertainment said.

An AllKPop report stated the officers from the Namyangju Police Station filed a report claiming that Park Bo Ram was at a private gathering hours before her death. She was reportedly drinking with two other friends. As per the report, the singer excused herself to go to the washroom at 9:55 pm but did not return for some time. When her friends went in to check on her, she was ‘found slouched over the sink, unconscious.’ The friends performed CPR on her while they waited for the emergency responders to arrive. The responders took ark Bo Ram to Hanyang University Guri Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:17 PM.

For those who don't know, Park Bo Ram gained notoriety in 2010 after taking part in Mnet's "SuperStar K2" audition program. Her captivating vocals captured the attention of the audience. Ultimately, the song "Beautiful" marked her solo debut in 2014. Then, among other songs, she sang Celepretty, Sorry, Pretty Bae, and Dynamic Love. She also sang the W titled, Please Say Something Even Though It Is a Lie, the Hyehwa Dong, OST for Reply 1988.

She also worked with rapper Lil Boi, boy band member Park Kyung, and singer Eric Nam. She released the song "I Hope with Huh Gak" in February. She released her song "I Miss You" earlier this month, and this summer she planned to release her 10th anniversary album.

