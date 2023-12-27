What! Jennifer Lopez received a toilet seat encrusted with diamonds and jewels worth Rs. 88 Lakh from Ben Affleck

MUMBAI : Since making her stage debut in 1991, Jennifer Lopez, more commonly recognized by her stage name as JLo, has been an American actress, singer, and dancer who has captured the hearts of her fans. The actress does everything in her power to dazzle her admirers with her professional appearances and jewelry selection. Ben Affleck, JLo's husband, reportedly gave his beloved wife a jewel-encrusted toilet seat, according to a video that recently appeared on social media.

(Also read: Woah! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted kissing amid the rumours of strained relationship

For those who don't know, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for more than a year. The couple is in love with one another and frequently posts videos and photos of their romantic moments together. Now that he has disclosed that he has given his wife an INR 88 lakh toilet seat, Ben Affleck has surprised everyone.

The world is familiar with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's famous love tale. After years of difficulties, the couple is now happily together. A video of Ben Affleck appearing as a guest on the 2003 Jay Leno Show became viral recently online, revealing that he had given his wife, Jennifer Lopez, a toilet seat worth USD 105,000.

He also said that a big diamond, pearls, rubies, sapphires, and other pricey jewels were used to custom-make the toilet seat. An individual close to the pair disclosed that JLo is really particular about hygiene and dislikes sitting on anything dirty. For this reason, her beloved hubby gave her a unique toilet set that can be modified to fit any type of toilet.

One of Jennifer Lopez's Instagram postings featured a carousel of pictures. Via photos in dresses and bikinis, she offered her fans a glimpse into her summertime lifestyle. However, her husband's name on a diamond necklace was what drew everyone's attention. Jennifer can be seen taking a selfie in the bathroom and showing off her stack of necklaces in the photo. A pair of diamond cross necklaces featuring her husband's "BEN's" name engraved across the neck and a heart-shaped locket are among the neckpieces.

Jennifer Lopez once shared an image carousel on her Instagram page. Through pictures of herself in skirts and bikinis, she gave her fans an insight into her warm way of life. All eyes were focused on a diamond necklace bearing her husband's name, though. In the restroom, Jennifer can be seen snapping a selfie and flaunting her collection of necklaces. Among the neckpieces are a heart-shaped locket and a pair of diamond cross necklaces with her husband's "BEN's" name imprinted across the neck.

(Also read: JLo regrets not getting more action roles when she was younger

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis

