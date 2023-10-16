What! Selena Gomez's eyes were swollen the day after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married, pics go viral

MUMBAI: One of the most heartbreaking and famous exes in the history of Hollywood would be Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. They began dating around 2010 and would always find their way back to each other despite their on-and-off relationship. Plugs were pulled in 2018 when JB finally moved on with Hailey Baldwin. Was Sel spotted with swollen eyes a day after their engagement news? Scroll below for all the details!

Jelena broke up for good in May 2018. While their massive fan base expected them to reunite again, like they always did, what happened was rather unexpected. In July, Justin announced his engagement with Hailey Baldwin, leaving the internet in disbelief. Years later, Selena described their breakup as the “best thing” that ever happened to her!

A video is now going viral on YouTube that claims Selena Gomez was spotted in a miserable avatar a day after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged. The clip begins with intimate moments of Jelena as they hug and kiss each other with the background score of Into Your Arms by Witt Lowry.

Selena Gomez could be seen in a white t-shirt and grey jumper. One could see her face visibly swollen, which the video claims was because she cried all night as Justin Bieber announced his wedding plans. We did a fact-check, and the picture is indeed from 2018, around the same time as the creator claims.

Netizens sympathized with Selena in the comments section as they believe she deserves better.

A user wrote, “A guy that chased her to be his, then goes and breaks her into pieces. Don’t make sense to me.”

Another commented, “And Justin nowadays looks miserable..”

“She deserves more than him,” reacted a user.

A Jelena fan got emotional as they commented, “I still think they are perfect for each.”

Another wrote, “Selena deserves the world. She didn’t deserve that pain.”

