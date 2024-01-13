What! Taylor Swift to get engaged to Travis Kelce? Read to know more

Pop singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next level. A source recently revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 00:20
Taylor

MUMBAI: Pop singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next level. A source recently revealed to Page Six that the two are planning to get engaged this summer.

Also read - Wow! Travis Kelce finally opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift, reveals about some one playing a 'cupid' for him

There are rumours the pair held off on Kelce popping the question over the winter break. because “they don’t want it to seem like rushed insanity.” An insider also stated that he will not get down on one knee on Valentine’s Day for the same reason.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed. But the buzz is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” Swift and Kelce had their first public appearance in September when she came to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift later disclosed in her Time magazine Person of the Year interview that the couple had been dating for much longer. The attractive pair began dating after Kelce, 34, revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he attempted–and failed–to offer Swift his phone number at an Eras tour show.

Also read -Brave! Taylor Swift’s bodyguard reaches Israel to fight Hamas

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 


    
 

Taylor Swift NFL Travis kelce Hollywood Buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 00:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception
MUMBAI: The Udaipur wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ended two days back. Fans loved how relaxed yet dreamy the...
What! Taylor Swift to get engaged to Travis Kelce? Read to know more
MUMBAI: Pop singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next...
Must read! Raveena Tandon expresses her views on the debate between OTT and theatre, read to know
MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon feels that there are no dividing lines between theatres and OTT spaces currently and said...
Wow! On veteran actor Amrish Puri's 19th death anniversary, let us remember some of his most iconic contributions to Indian cinema
MUMBAI: Most of his Bollywood career comprises a set repertoire - the bald, unconscionable don, the brutal policeman,...
Wow! Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur is spotted twinning in blue at a party, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Orry also spotted
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are always juggling busy schedules and whenever they get some free time, they enjoy...
Wow! Kiran Rao marks her debut on Instagram, actress Zayn Marie Khan welcomes her
MUMBAI: The wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur may have concluded, but the enchanting...
Recent Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception
Latest Video