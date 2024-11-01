Woah! Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after announcing a break from social media 18 hours ago

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez regularly takes social media breaks, and after being the target of fan-made Golden Globes drama, she said she was done being online for now. However, less than a day after Selena announced she was stepping back from social media, the singer-actor returned to Instagram. On Thursday, Selena promoted her new cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay on the social media platform.

On Instagram Stories, Selena shared a glimpse from the video, writing, "Gordon Ramsay stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing breakfast burger." In the full clip shared on Gordon's YouTube channel, the duo was preparing the delicious breakfast together in Selena's kitchen.

A day prior, Selena took to Instagram Stories saying it was time for a social media break amid brewing drama over an incident at Golden Globes 2024 involving actor Timothée Chalamet, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as well as Selena's friend, singer Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, Selena had shared an adorable video of boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with kids and written on Instagram Stories, “I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters.”

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram, 18 hours after announcing a social media break. pic.twitter.com/QlNz2xomhF — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 11, 2024

"Selena Gomez is back on Instagram, 18 hours after announcing a social media break," tweeted a fan page on Thursday. Reacting to it, an X user said, "She will announce her next break in an hour." Another joked, "Someone said she has more social media breaks that Grammys."

A person said, "The most insane prettiest celeb." A second tweeted, "Hahahaha , she is the funniest." A third wrote, "She cashed in a couple $100k from the post." A person also tweeted about Selena, "She's an attention seeker." Defending Selena, a fan also tweeted, "To be fair this could have been something she was contractually obligated to post because of the collab with Gordon Ramsay."

Selena Gomez dropped a comment on an Instagram post to clarify what she and her friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry were talking about in a now-viral Golden Globes 2024 footage of them. Fans had speculated that based on her lip movements, Selena had said that his girlfriend Kylie had stopped her from getting a photo with Timothée.

Selena responded to E!’s Instagram post about the moment, which said, “At tea time, we’d love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at this year's Golden Globes. A source sets the record straight at the link in bio.” Selena replied, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Credits - Hindustan Times