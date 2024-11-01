Woah! Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after announcing a break from social media 18 hours ago

Selena Gomez regularly takes social media breaks, and after being the target of fan-made Golden Globes drama, she said she was done being online for now. However, less than a day after Selena announced she was stepping back from social media, the singer-actor returned to Instagram.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 22:33
Selena

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez regularly takes social media breaks, and after being the target of fan-made Golden Globes drama, she said she was done being online for now. However, less than a day after Selena announced she was stepping back from social media, the singer-actor returned to Instagram. On Thursday, Selena promoted her new cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay on the social media platform.

Also read -Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

On Instagram Stories, Selena shared a glimpse from the video, writing, "Gordon Ramsay stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing breakfast burger." In the full clip shared on Gordon's YouTube channel, the duo was preparing the delicious breakfast together in Selena's kitchen.

A day prior, Selena took to Instagram Stories saying it was time for a social media break amid brewing drama over an incident at Golden Globes 2024 involving actor Timothée Chalamet, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as well as Selena's friend, singer Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, Selena had shared an adorable video of boyfriend Benny Blanco playing with kids and written on Instagram Stories, “I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters.”

"Selena Gomez is back on Instagram, 18 hours after announcing a social media break," tweeted a fan page on Thursday. Reacting to it, an X user said, "She will announce her next break in an hour." Another joked, "Someone said she has more social media breaks that Grammys."

A person said, "The most insane prettiest celeb." A second tweeted, "Hahahaha , she is the funniest." A third wrote, "She cashed in a couple $100k from the post." A person also tweeted about Selena, "She's an attention seeker." Defending Selena, a fan also tweeted, "To be fair this could have been something she was contractually obligated to post because of the collab with Gordon Ramsay."

Selena Gomez dropped a comment on an Instagram post to clarify what she and her friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry were talking about in a now-viral Golden Globes 2024 footage of them. Fans had speculated that based on her lip movements, Selena had said that his girlfriend Kylie had stopped her from getting a photo with Timothée.

Also read -Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

Selena responded to E!’s Instagram post about the moment, which said, “At tea time, we’d love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at this year's Golden Globes. A source sets the record straight at the link in bio.” Selena replied, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Selena Gomez Golden Globes Gordon ramsay Hollywood Buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 22:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Real life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Kumar Sharma and wife Shraddha Joshi pose with real life Anurag Pathak in this viral picture
MUMBAI: 12th Fail is being hailed as the best Indian movie of 2023 by many. In fact, it has beaten Oppenheimer and...
Woah! Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after announcing a break from social media 18 hours ago
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez regularly takes social media breaks, and after being the target of fan-made Golden Globes drama,...
What! Wild card contestant Awez Darbar to quit Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 created a buzz among the audience as the star-studded dance reality show introduced six...
Koffee with Karan Season 8 : Kya Baat Hai! Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman talk about the friendship bond they share with legendary actress Rekha and Hema Malini
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Happy Birthday! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns 3: A Glimpse into Their Parenting Journey
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated couples in the entertainment and sports world,...
Wow! Ali Fazal Set to Make History as First Indian Actor in International Action Franchise with Kandahar Sequel
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal, recognized for his remarkable contributions to Bollywood, Hollywood, and OTT platforms, is poised to...
Recent Stories
Manoj
Wow! Real life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Kumar Sharma and wife Shraddha Joshi pose with real life Anurag Pathak in this viral picture
Latest Video