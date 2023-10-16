Woah! Song Joong-ki to makes his Hollywood debut?

South Korean star Song Joong-ki has successfully made millions of his fans fall in love with his impeccable acting skills. The actor has not only explored various genres but also ruled both small and silver screens throughout his career.
Song Joong-ki

He is among the highest-paid actors in the Korean entertainment industry, and in the near future, he wants to explore the overseas entertainment industry. We wonder if Hollywood is also one among them.

Joong-ki made his acting debut with a small role in the 2008 period film A Frozen Flower, but his breakthrough came in 2011 with the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Since then, his presence in a movie or show has been enough to attract people.

Song Joong-ki recently starred in the neo-noir drama Hopeless and played the role of a rugged gang leader. As his movie is currently in the theatres, the Descendants of the Sun star appeared on JTBC’s Newsroom to talk about his plans for the future. When asked about his special criteria for choosing projects, the actor revealed that he always tries to do something new.

Per KBiZoom, Song Joong-ki said, “Personally, I try not to do what I’ve done before. I have a strange obsession. If I don’t enjoy myself, it shows clearly.” He added that he does not want to get bored of his work which is why he is striving hard to bag projects in overseas industries.

The actor said, “After finishing the release schedule for ‘Hopeless’, I’ll go abroad to audition for some projects. I’ve always failed before, so I hope to pass this time. I have an increasing desire to try acting in different cultural contexts and diverse industries.“ However, the actor did not clarify if these overseas industries in which he is finding work include Hollywood or not.

The Vincenzo star further clarified his goal as an actor and said, “I want to expand a bit. Fortunately, I’ve climbed up the mountain, but I want to become a larger mountain. So, I’m taking on various challenges. I hope to become an actor who makes you look forward to seeing what I do.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

