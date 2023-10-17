Wow! BTS to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new album, read more

The K-pop band BTS are set to release the 10-year anniversary special album known as ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’, as soon as the group’s members Suga, Jin, and J-Hope finish their military service.
The new album will most likely be released when the BTS regroups. Since their debut in 2013, the boy band has been leading every headline with their new records. It’s one of the most popular bands in South Korea that receives attention across the globe and for all the right reasons.

During an appearance on Bloomberg Screentime, Bang Si-hyuk, who is the founder of the Korean music label HYBE which launched BTS, shared the news of the upcoming anniversary album.

While Bang was speaking Korean, his statement was given a full English translation which read: “It showed their growth as artistes, it reflected their lives and who they were, and the lives they were living. This became one of the springboards that launched them into global stardom as a global band. When we were young and we were all working together, we said to each other, ‘Let’s make sure we put out a 10-year anniversary album and a project’.”

He added: “If they hadn’t signed up with HYBE, they still would have released it, just not with us though. They very likely would have done it with somebody else and it’s very important to me that I’m able to keep my promise. In fact, I think many people might have already guessed it, but this is the first time that I am mentioning in public that there is going to be a 10-year anniversary project. I might as well have confirmed it.”

The album which is often called ‘HYYH’ in reference to its Korean name was released in two parts, with the first coming on April 29, 2015 and the second on November 30.

While the album came out as two EPs’, later a repackaged compilation record, ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever’, was released on May 2, 2016 which compiled both the records into one album as well as included re-masters and remixes.

The boy band’s other members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are yet to enlist.

Jungkook is also releasing his debut solo album ‘Golden’ which will come out on November 3, 2023.

