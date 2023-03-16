Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan held at Bengaluru airport by immigration officer for not knowing to speak in Kannada, says “this is unacceptable…”

MUMBAI: The handsome Salman Yusuff Khan’s journey to stardom is nothing less than a fairy tale. From winning a dance reality show Dance India Dance 1 to becoming an actor on silver screen with ABCD, Salman has created a niche for himself. The dancer and choreographer has now shared a harrowing tale of what happened recently.

Salman, who was traveling to Dubai, apparently got called out by an immigration officer at the Bengaluru airport for not knowing to speak Kannada despite being born in Bengaluru. Salman shared the incident on social media saying, “@kempegowdainternationalairport .. on my way to Dubai and I meet this immigration officer who speaks to me in Kannada .. and I in my broken Kannada try to tell him that I understand the language but can’t speak so well to which he continues to speak in Kannada and shows me my passport and points out my name and my birthplace and my father’s name and his birthplace and has the audacity to tell me that .. you and your father are born in Bangalore and u can’t speak Kannada ..”

He further added, “to which I replied .. that being born in bangalore doesn’t mean I’m born with the language … I could be born in Bangalore and travelled the world like I have been always a Saudi child bought up in Saudi .. (ps: I have never had Kannada as a language as I never lived in the country during my schooling .. what ever little that I know is through my friends )

to which he goes to the extent of saying that .. if u can’t speak Kannada I can suspect you …

Salman then further wrote, “I told him that I know my nations official language Hindi why should I know Kannada ..I asked him again suspect me for what ..?and he says . I can just suspect you for anything …I told him … TRY ME .And got a little louder and repeated TRY ME .. thrice …To which he kept quiet ..I told him that if uneducated people like you continue to live in this country this country will never grow …To which he just kept his head down and murmuring …

Trying to report this incident to the airport authorities but no one seems to be guiding me ..

well this is wht I get to represent my city and win national accolades.. that I have to prove my self to these uneducated Brutes.

Ps: I am a proud bangalorean but what I’ve faced today is unacceptable … you should always encourage people to learn any local language not demean them for not knowing it .. and pulling your parents name into it.”

