Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thanked Mahir Pandhi for his support and felt bad for her eviction, says, “I understand there is a thought process for the makers and they did what they had to as it's their show and I have no hard feelings”

MUMBAI:Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are seeing a different side to her.

She was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the show.

Nimrit was the first finalist of the show, but unfortunately, she was evicted just one week before the finale. However, she deserved to be in the finale of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nimrit and asked her about Mahir Pandhi’s support in the game and also revealed if she felt bad that she was evicted just a few days before the finale of the show.

You were accused of not playing alone and always taking the support of the Mandali; how did these things affect you?

If this friendship was only used for convenient purposes then it wouldn’t have lasted this long because the other friendships used to depend on nominations and tasks and everyone used to use others like tissue paper and throw them, and if it was this fake then everyone’s focus wouldn’t have been on breaking the mandali gang. So the friendship is true hence it lasted for so long and still continued after the show and it's forever friendship and I respect my friendships.

Were you upset that in spite of winning the “Ticket to Finale,” you were eliminated just a few days before the finale of the show?

To be honest, I am a very positive person and I don’t hold any grudges. Yes, I did feel bad as I gave it my all but then the makers have a thought process and they did what they felt is right of course it’s their show. One does feel disappointed as I gave my hundred percent and I was honest, there were people who weren’t honest.

I cannot be someone else, maybe with a show like this the vision is different, there is no hard feelings. The purpose of my coming on the show is fulfilled as I connected with people and today the audience knows me.

Mahir Pandhi always supported you and when Shalin and your fight happened we could see his anger and disappointment; did you get a chance to speak to him?

Of course I spoke to him and I thanked him. Mental health is a conversation we all need to have. We became friends later first we were co–actors and when such things are said what Shalin said about mental health is bizarre. I am grateful to him that he came out and spoke about it, because no one did. Everyone discussed other topics that happened in the house but no one spoke about this which is very shocking to me.

Well, there is no doubt that Nimrit was a very strong contestant in the show, but unfortunately, her journey came to an end just a week before the finale of the show.

