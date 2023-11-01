Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has a tiff with her father as he tells her to play solo and not trust the mandali completely

MUMBAI : This week Bigg Boss dedicated the week to the family members of the housemates where the family members would come and stay for a day with the contestant would give them feedback on how they are performing.

We did see how Farah Khan, Shiv’s mother and Priyanka’s brother came on the show and took part in the nomination task.

The next day, we saw Archana’s brother, Mc Stan’s mother, and Nimirt’s father enter the house and interacted with the housemates and also played the captaincy task and finally, Shiv became the captain of the house.

In the latest, promo of the show Nimirt and her dad would have a small argument as he would tell her that she needs to think out of the “Mandali” and play the game solo.

ALSO READ : EXCITING! After wrapping up Choti Sarrdaarni, here's what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is up to

On hearing this Nimrit gets angry and she tells her father that other parents encourage their children to do better but you always pull them down and it’s not right.

Well, there is a point in what Nimirt’s father said as even Salman Khan has indirectly told her that she isn’t been seen in the game and that she needs to play solo.

But Nimrit feels that having friends is the biggest support in the game and that they are like family and she doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

This leads to a tiff and argument between the two as her somewhere he father wants her to play the game Solo just like Priyanka.

What do you think is Nimrit’s father right in what he messaged her?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani



