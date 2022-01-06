AWESOME! Guess who is the guiding force of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this picture, we see Abhimanyu and Akshara praying together for things to get better for them and their family. Take a look at the picture and let us know in the comments below what twist the upcoming track will bring into their lives.

Check out the picture



Fans are loving their chemistry onscreen and are very much curious to know what's going to happen in the upcoming track.

Meanwhile, at the Birla house Paarth and Shefali are arguing over Paarth being unemployed. She tells him that he wants a baby but it's a big responsibility especially when one of them is not earning. Anand gets angry hearing their conversation and calls them. Paarth tells them that he wants to work in the music field and left his job because he did not fit in.

