AbhiRaGoals: Fans demand Akshara to join StarPlus' pregnancy bandwagon from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

Currently, Akshara tells him that they missed their dinner reservation so she thought of giving him a surprise. Abhimanyu apologises to her for being late, but she tells him that a nurse had informed her that he is in a surgery. They then plan to go for ice cream after dinner and then a long drive. Akshara and Abhimanyu spend some quality time together.

Akshara, who was there to get the car keys for her ice cream date with Abhimanyu. Paarth asks Akshara to support him and tell the others about music. Akshara tells Shefali that if he wants to make his passion his profession then there is nothing wrong in it.

Harsh then taunts Akshara and Abhimanyu stops him saying he won't let him comment on his wife. He tells them they are all adults and should talk like one, and leaves from there.

Akshara follows him and tells him that Paarth needed their support. Abhimanyu gets angry and asks her why did she have to share her opinion with them when they are not concerned about her. Akshara tells him that Paarth was very emotional and asked her to talk about music and music therapy. Abhimanyu gets upset with her. Later, Akshara teases Abhimanyu. They share some cosy moments before Neil comes. He tells Abhimanyu that Harsh and Anand have called him.

Well looking at the current tracks of all the shows on StarPlus all the leading ladies are pregnant while only Akshara is left to add to the bandwagon. Fans now want Akshara to soon get pregnant, they ask the makers to give the duo some quality time and let them also add to the expecting couples of StarPlus shows.

Check out:

In the upcoming episode, Harsh tells everyone that he has received a message from the hospital that all the arrangements have been made. Mahima asks Manjari if she is coming to which Harsh tells her why she needs to come. Abhimanyu tells him that it's her father's land on which the hospital was made and if not that then as his mother she must come. He then asks him about the guestlist and Abhimanyu takes Dr. Avni's name and both Manjari and Harsh look at each other in shock.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

