Congratulations: Anjum Fakih is the INSTA Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: This week Insta queen is pretty not only by her looks but also by her heart. Anjum Fakih who is currently seen in Zee TV's much-loved show, Kundali Bhagya; a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya is quite popular among her fans.

The actress plays the character of Shristi who is Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) sister in the show. The stunning diva is paired opposite to Abhishek Kapur and enjoys love from her viewers for the chemistry she portrays with her on-screen Jodi.

The actress has a fun and witty side to her and every now and then is seen pranking or tricking someone on the sets of Kundali BHhagya.

Anjum has been a part of shows like Tere Shehar Mein, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, amongst the other shows and has also won the Ford Super Model title.

Even though the diva is caught up with back to back shoots and personal life, Anjum still manages to take out time for her fans. Almost all her posts have got her 110K Likes and nearly 200 Comments each, crowning her the Insta Queen for the week.

Take a look at her posts from her Instagram account!