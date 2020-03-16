MUST READ: Checkout the AUTOGRAPHS of your favourite television CELEBRITIES!

An autograph is the artistic signature of a celebrity. The hobby of collecting celebrity autographs is known as philography. Still, there are people who love to make a collection of the autograph signatures of celebrities.
MUMBAI: An autograph is the artistic signature of a celebrity. The hobby of collecting celebrity autographs is known as philography. Still, there are people who love to make a collection of the Autograph Signatures of the celebrities.

Whenever we meet a celebrity the first thing that strikes our mind is to click a selfie. Moreover, there are many of us who would like to get an autograph from the celebs. However, it has become quite rare nowadays.

It is said that your signature is central to your identity. Some fortune tellers would even go to the extent of telling you to change your signature style if you want fame in life. Today we look at some most popular celebrity autographs!

Take a look:

Shabir Ahluwalia:

He is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan and the audience cannot have enough of him already! He gained massive fame with his stint in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Sriti Jha.

Divyanka Tripathi:

Her last stint on television was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein post which she did quite some digital webseries. Checkout her signature as she signed it for her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz, is one of the most celebrated artists and she has a massive fan following more so after her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Kunal Jaisingh and Tejasswi Prakash:

This is from their poster picture of their show together.

Karan Kundrra:

Karan is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and the two have been painting the town red. Karan too is much adored and has a massive fan following.

Do you have more autographs to share of your favourite celebrities? Show us in the comment section below!


    
 

