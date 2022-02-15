Wow! Sai Ketan Rao of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali wishes Season 2 happens soon

MUMBAI: Sai Ketan Rao has become a popular actor in telly land. His performance in the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali impressed the audience.

The actor played the role of a rich businessman. His angry young man look and his chemistry with co-star Shivangi Khedkar, who played the role of Pallavi were loved by fans. They are still remembered and fans keep showering love to the show and the actors on social media. Sai Ketan Rao is overwhelmed with fans love so much that he doesn't feel the absence of the show.

Sai Ketan Rao told India-Forums, "I really feel that though the show has gone off-air, it isn't so for the fans as they continue to make edits, trends, and put so much out there about the show. I don't feel the absence of the show and I still get the same response for the show. I am blessed with the fans and the show.”

Further, he added, "I miss each and everything and I really wish and pray that a season 2 happens in the near future as the first season had a fantastic team, and the response from the audience and for the channel was good in a short period of time. I got a massive response not just from India, but also abroad. It got dubbed in Arabic recently and I think it is going to get dubbed for Thailand too."

