Imlie: Malini makes something SPECIAL for BIRTHDAY girl Imlie

MUMBAI: Currently one of the most popular shows, Star Plus’ Imlie has been entertaining the audience with its gripping tale.

The upcoming episode is set to witness some beautiful moments.

The previous episode saw Aditya turning Imlie’s teacher and getting stunned by her intelligence. Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see Malini doing something special for Imlie to mark her birthday.

Well, keeping everything a secret, Malini and others very smartly decorate the room for birthday girl Imlie.

When Imlie sees the decoration she gets surprised as she was not expecting this. Everyone wishes her a happy birthday.

Imlie gets very emotional when she sees the laddo cake prepared by Malini. She tells her that her mother prepares it on her birthdays.

Malini tells Imlie that they heard her conversation with her mother. She says that she tried to make the laddo like her mother.

Imlie gets emotional and tears well up in her eyes. She hugs Malini tightly.

Will this bonding last long? Or will everything change soon? How long will Aditya and Imlie be able to keep their marriage truth under wraps?

