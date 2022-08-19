Exclusive! Actresses Helly Shah and Barkha Sengupta get candid about the changes they wish to see in the industry and more, Here's what they had to say

MUMBAI: 'Zibah' is a story of a strong and emotional relationship between a mother and her daughter. The story reflects on how to stand together and face a very old and serious community practice of, "Female genital Mutilation". ShortsTV in its 5th year of the Best of India Short film festival got close to 2000 entries. Out of these, the top 3 shortlisted films will get a theatrical screening in LA and will be eligible for Oscar Qualification.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Helly Shah and Barkha Sengupta talked about the changes they wish to see in the industry, upcoming projects and aims.

Barkha, as a woman and an artist, what change would you like to see in the industry?

I think women are fighting for gender equality in terms of remuneration, sexism, a huge gap in mindset, and more serious topics that I wish disappeared from society.

Barkha, tell us about your upcoming project:

I am focusing on a couple of web series but not focusing on television right now as a child needs time. So I am excited about the web series' releases.

Helly, what is your next aim in life?

Frankly, I am not doing anything and also I have not done television shows for a long time. So, my aim is to focus on web series or anything else which is suitable for me.

Good luck Helly and Barkha!

