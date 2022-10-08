EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia aka Sara on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 receiving mixed reactions post leap: Just like life has its ups and downs, the show has its leaps and bounds

MUMBAI: Alefia Kapadia is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She is playing the role of Sara Sood in the show.

Sara is Priya's elder sister and the viewers admire the sisterly bond with her on-screen sisters in the show.

The actress has won several accolades for her performance in the show.

We all know that every character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has progressed a lot over the past few months.

As the show's story is progressing, fans are getting to see a lot of drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia who spoke about the show and much more.

We have seen you bonding big time with child actor Aarohi. Tell us about your experience working with her. Is it challenging to work with a child actor?

Working with a child actor definitely comes with its challenges. It's a process that you have to accept and learn as you go along. Aarohi is a very wonderful child. The best thing about her having joined our cast is that the set always lightens up. She spreads happiness. Aarohi is like a ray of sunshine and everybody likes her and she loves everybody. She is very loving and affectionate. My bond with her is of complete love and affection. We love each other to the point where she waits for me, especially in my room. She gives me the tightest hug when she sees me. Of course, at the same time, we have to be more patient and slow down a lot when it comes to working alongside a child actor. It comes with a lot of pros as there is joy, happiness, affection, love and lots of laughter.

The viewers loved Ram and Sara's sweet bond but it can no more be seen in the show post-leap. How much do you miss doing such beautiful scenes with Nakuul?

Working with Nakuul is a great pleasure. I do miss the scenes that Sara and Ram used to have. The best thing about working with Nakuul is that he brings a part of his own self, wit, humour and intellect to the scene which I really miss. I am hoping these scenes will make comeback soon because Ram will make peace with Vikrant and Sara's wedding. I am really looking forward to it.

The viewers have had both good and not-so-good responses to the show after it witnessed a leap. What is your take on this?

Even in real life, there are ups and downs. If you are expecting everything to just be up, it's not practical or acceptable because it has to be close to our own truth. Just like life has its ups and downs, the show has its leaps and bounds. I know that the audience was a little upset with Ram and Priya's separation. But whenever there are problems, they find a new way to come back together. Conflict is always an opportunity to grow and evolve. I think this is one of the most profound statements in the world. Do not see a conflict as an obstacle, see it in a positive way. Accept as it comes and I am sure things will get back to being positive.

Well said, Alefia!

