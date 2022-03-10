Exclusive! “Everyone is here to play the game and no matter what relationships you make, there is only one winner”, Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori talks about her strategies, her favorite season of Bigg Boss and why she said yes to the show

TellyChakkar got in touch with the popular dancer Gori Nagori before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Gori Nagori

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The 16th season has begun and the game has started on a high note. 

The show has brought together a very interesting lineup of contestants, and one such contestant is Gori Nagori.

Gori Nagori is a very popular dancer in the northern regions and she is known as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’ by many of her fans. Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song, 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the popular dancer before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Why did you say yes to Bigg Boss? What was the motivation behind it?

It is pretty similar to everyone else, if you are offered a good platform why wouldn't you say yes? And one of the motivations was that I would go one level up. The show offers progress and so, I said yes without hesitating.


What kind of people that you think you will not get along with and what kind of people will you avoid given a chance?

In my real life, I usually get along with people pretty fast. Whoever I have met for the first time or I have spoken to for the first time, I usually gel well but I don’t know what the people inside are going to be like and what their attitude is like. That is something I will only find out once I am inside but I am going in with no strategies. 

Have you watched the past seasons? Who was your favorite contestant?

I have really enjoyed the season with Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, and Shehnaaz as well. But I really loved the bond between Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujar. Their friendship was so strong and so entertaining but having said that, everyone is here to play the game and no matter what relationships you make, there is only one winner and towards the end, everything else kind of disappears. 

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! From Captain’s room to Maut Ka Kuwa, check out exclusive tour of Bigg Boss house of season 16


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 23:50

