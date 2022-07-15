Exclusive! Getting the right characters has been the most difficult part for me: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Juhi Singh Bajwa aka Riddhima

We got in touch with Juhi Singh Bajwa aka Riddhima who revealed her journey, challenges, and more.

 

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts but reportedly the show is going off-air due to certain reasons.

How has your journey been so far?

As of now, my journey has been great. After struggling a lot, I reached the position where I am holding a relevant place in the industry, though I have worked and gotten shows for continuity.

What has been the most challenging part for you so far?

Getting the right characters has been the most difficult part for me. And talking about the character Riddhima, it was good but adapting the proper language command was quite difficult for me. Initially, Riddhima was negative and later she became positive.

So, how did you deal with the transition from negative to positive?

Well, honestly, practice made the work go easier but yes I have observed people who come from such category, so web series helped me a lot.

Good luck, Juhi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video