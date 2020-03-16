Exclusive! Honestly, I do not have any cheat days, but I love eating Chinese food, especially noodles: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed the secret of her fitness and much more.
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed the secret of her fitness and what she does in her me time.

Tell us about the secret of your fitness.

The biggest secret of my fitness is thst I love food. I have realized that your body will stay with you forever, so I feel that if you do not work hard and be lazy, then you will become stiff even though your body parts are working well.

Any particular exercise you do?

So I engage in a lot of running, crossfit, and different forms of yoga.

Any particular diet you follow?

I do not follow any particular diet, but yes, I am off sugar. I eat every type of food. Honestly, I do not have any cheat days, but I love eating Chinese food, especially noodles.

Share with us about what you do in your “me time”!

I only chill with my family, especially with Shiv, as we do not get time with each other. It is very difficult to get in touch with me when I am at home, and my phone is generally on silent mode.

