Exclusive! Since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his fitness mantra

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratham Kuwar and asked him about the fitness mantra he follows to look fit.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 19:01
Pratham Kunwar

MUMBAI : In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for portraying a negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen in a positive role in Humkadam 

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratham Kuwar and asked him about the fitness mantra he follows to look fit.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manjiri to save Masoom’s kid Guddu from a deadly accident!

Tell us about the fitness mantra you follow.

I always prefer to work out in the gym to look fit. If sometimes I am not in a proper health state I always prefer to do light gym workouts. Along with going to the gym, I prefer doing martial arts and swimming as well.

What kind of diet do you follow?

See, I was a hardcore non-vegetarian, but since past few years, I am not eating eggs as well. I am now completely a vegetarian person because I felt veg food helps you for a longer period. And since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food!

Also read: Exclusive! “I would do such kind of character which has larger-than-life roles”, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his wish list

What do you do in your “me-time’?

“Me-time’ is important for me and I prefer to stay alone, binge-watch movies, and take rest.

Good Luck, Pratham!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV meet hooda meet ahlawat ashi singh shagun pandey TellyChakkar spoiler alert vishal gandhi vaishnavi mcdonald pratham kuwar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 19:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty wraps the shoot of Khatron Ke Khaildi and thanks fans for making the show number one; announces his return to movies
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Exclusive! Actor Danish Iqbal is roped in for Maharani Season 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has been at the forefront of updating our viewers with exciting news and gossip from our telly...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Finally! Anubhav says a GOODBYE to the show; check out the video to KNOW MORE
MUMBAI : The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
Exclusive! Since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his fitness mantra
MUMBAI : In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh...
Shocking! Karan Kundrra reveals how his parents reacted when Tejasswi Prakash entered his house at 6: 00 am post Bigg Boss 15 win
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and...
Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to her dream wedding with Karan Kundrra, makes this BIG statement
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are...
Recent Stories
disa
Disha Patani's prettiness in her pink dress is just the next level of cuteness
Latest Video