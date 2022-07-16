Exclusive! Since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his fitness mantra

MUMBAI : In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for portraying a negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen in a positive role in Humkadam

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratham Kuwar and asked him about the fitness mantra he follows to look fit.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manjiri to save Masoom’s kid Guddu from a deadly accident!

Tell us about the fitness mantra you follow.

I always prefer to work out in the gym to look fit. If sometimes I am not in a proper health state I always prefer to do light gym workouts. Along with going to the gym, I prefer doing martial arts and swimming as well.

What kind of diet do you follow?

See, I was a hardcore non-vegetarian, but since past few years, I am not eating eggs as well. I am now completely a vegetarian person because I felt veg food helps you for a longer period. And since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food!

Also read: Exclusive! “I would do such kind of character which has larger-than-life roles”, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his wish list

What do you do in your “me-time’?

“Me-time’ is important for me and I prefer to stay alone, binge-watch movies, and take rest.

Good Luck, Pratham!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com