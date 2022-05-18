Exclusive! I am closest to Abhishek Kapur and Anjum Fakih: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in lead roles and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, and Halla Bol. Apart from television serials, he has also acted in two films, Rakhtbeej and Heroine.

Currently, he is gaining a lot of appreciation for the negative role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. Over the years, he has surprised the audiences with his impeccable performances and diverse character portrayal.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanjay Gagnani, who talked about him with the star cast of Kundali Bhagya.

Also read:Kundali Bhagya: High Voltage Drama! Prithvi harms Preeta, stops her from going to court with proof in favour of Karan

Tell us about the bond that you have with the cast of Kundali Bhagya.

Well, I share a great bond with all of them on the set. The entire cast and crew is like a family to me. We all have a good time on sets.

Who is the closest to you?

I am the closest to Abhishek Kapur and Anjum Fakih.

Also read: I consider negative responses to be a compliment: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on playing a grey character

Any special memory?

All memories from this show are special I love being on camera and entertaining people with my talent.

Good luck, Sanjay!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.