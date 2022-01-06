Exclusive! I am looking for a compatible life partner: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ishaan Singh Manhas revealed his wish list.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 19:08
MUMBAI: Ishaan Singh Manhas is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town. He was last seen in Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma starrer Sasural Genda Phool 2, which recently went off air. He was also a part of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann, Krishna Chali London, Mere Angne Mein, Swim Team, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Aadha Full, and Hamari Sister Didi.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ishaan revealed his wish list.

What have you planned for your future, personally and professionally?

On the personal front, I would like to see myself travelling the world and exploring new places and cultures. And on the professional front, I want to see myself doing good projects in the form of movies, OTT series, and TV shows.

Tell us about your wish list.

Apart from travelling and doing good projects, I am looking for a compatible life partner.

What kind of roles would you like to do?  Any particular director would like to collaborate with?

I love doing all kinds of roles, though I avoid very dark or negative roles. I would love to work with Yash Raj Productions. There are many good directors in my checklist; it difficult to say just one name.

Your mantra in life?

I keep learning with every role and continue to enhance myself. As actors, we keep growing with experiences. The learning never ends even for the greatest actors.

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Latest Video