Exclusive! My personal favourite is Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas

MUMBAI: Ishaan Singh Manhas is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town. He was last seen in Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma starrer Sasural Genda Phool 2, which recently went off air. He was also a part of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann, Krishna Chali London, Mere Angne Mein, Swim Team, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Aadha Full, and Hamari Sister Didi.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ishaan Singh Manhas revealed his journey, challenges, favourite role, and acting inspiration.

Please tell us about your journey so far.

I started my acting career in 2014 with a TV show on Zee. I remember giving 5-6 auditions for that role. After that, I worked in different genres of shows across channels like Star Plus, Star Bharat, Channel V, Sony Pal, and DD. I have also worked in TV Commercials with Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan. As of now, I am also looking forward to getting good projects in OTT and in films. Recently, I shot an ad film with Big B Sir, and the takeaway from this experience was how dedicated and professional he is. He gave his 100% in the scene and was very chilled out as a co-actor. Indeed, he is a true inspiration for me!

How challenging is it for you to balance your personal and professional life?

When you work in TV shows and spend 12 hours daily on the sets, it gets challenging to spend quality time with family or to even maintain your regular workouts. But I made sure I use my off days just for that to compensate for the busy days.

Which role of yours is very close to your heart?

My personal favourite has to be Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein. He was a super-fun character, and the co-actors in that show were so good that the chemistry between all of us made it a memorable experience.

Your acting inspiration?

I keep learning with every role and continue enhancing myself. We keep growing with experiences. The learning never ends even for the greatest actors.

Good luck, Ishaan!

