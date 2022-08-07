Exclusive! I am ready to take the responsibility of a lead role: Naagin 6’s Vishal Solanki on his wish list

Vishal Solanki

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

Recently, the audience witnessed the smashing entry of Parineetii fame Vishal Solanki as Rajesh Pratap Singh. He will portray a positive character.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Vishal spoke about his wish list.

What will you do after Naagin 6?

After Naagin 6, I would love to do roles that are related to the lead character. I have a gut feeling that I will be able to play a lead role after Naagin 6, and I am ready to take the responsibility of a lead role.

What kind of lead roles would you like to do?

To be very frank if asked then I am ready to do a negative lead role character but that has to be in a continuity show. And also mythological and warriors kind like Alauddin Khilji!

Which directors you would love to work with?

Well, I would love to work with all most every director in this industry. All have different ways of showing art.

Good luck, Vishal!

