Exclusive! I am ready to take the responsibility of a lead role: Naagin 6’s Vishal Solanki on his wish list

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

Recently, the audience witnessed the smashing entry of Parineetii fame Vishal Solanki as Rajesh Pratap Singh. He will portray a positive character.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Vishal spoke about his wish list.

Also read: Exclusive! “I personally feel Naagin 6’s character is quite classy”, says Vishal Solanki about his role in Naagin 6

What will you do after Naagin 6?

After Naagin 6, I would love to do roles that are related to the lead character. I have a gut feeling that I will be able to play a lead role after Naagin 6, and I am ready to take the responsibility of a lead role.

What kind of lead roles would you like to do?

To be very frank if asked then I am ready to do a negative lead role character but that has to be in a continuity show. And also mythological and warriors kind like Alauddin Khilji!

Also read: Exclusive! Urvashi Dholakia is the most professional actor on the sets: Vishal Solanki on his stint in Naagin 6

Which directors you would love to work with?

Well, I would love to work with all most every director in this industry. All have different ways of showing art.

Good luck, Vishal!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com