Exclusive! “I buy some shoes and keep them on the set to reduce the burden of the makers”, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Rajev Paul on his fashion mantra

MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has managed to work wonders, and viewers love the various twists and turns in the story.

The show stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Apart from them, it also features Rajev Paul, Vibha Bhagat, and Jayati Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Rajev plays the role of Giriraj Oswal. He is seen in a negative avatar currently, but will soon turn positive. The actor has been lauded for his stellar performance in the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rajev reveals his fashion mantra which he follows to look evergreen.

How much are you passionate about fashion?

I am very much particular about the clothes I wear on the sets as well as in my personal life. So, once I am finalized for a role my concern is what the character is all about and what I will have to wear. Also, I am very much particular about the shoes that I wear so what I do before beginning the show is I buy some shoes and keep them on the set so that I am not a burden on makers.

What are the five fashion must-haves in your wardrobe?

As I belong to Rajasthan, my outfits will have a Rajasthani touch. Also, I have T-shirts, pants, bandanas, jackets, kurtas, and more.

Are you a brand-conscious person?

Well, I am not a brand-conscious person but yes, I take a lot of inspiration from people who are quite seniors like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Good Luck, Rajev!

