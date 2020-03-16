Exclusive! “I controlled my personal traits so that I can relate to Gehna”, says Sneha Jain aka Gehna of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.0

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Sneha Jain aka Gehna, who revealed about the surprising moment, the effect of Gehna on her personal life and more.

What was the surprising moment for you on the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2?

There was a sequence wherein I was given a five-page script and it was a monologue for me and I gave it in one shot which was indeed a surprising moment for me. But honestly, there are a lot of moments wherein you will get motivated or feel down so it is up to you how you sustain your confidence!

How has the character affected you personally?

Well, I remember when I was given the narration of the role, and I was been told that I need to look like a village house help girl, so I personally practised it at home wearing similar kinds of outfits daily at home and ironically my mom got surprised to see me in this way as I am quite a modern girl. I controlled my personal traits so that I can relate to Gehna.

What kind of response you have received for the role?

I remember after six months of leave from the show, one fine day I visited a mall and the people recognised me as Gehna. My English was also not that good enough because I was in the character of Gehna.

