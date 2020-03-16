Exclusive! “I do not find any difficulty while performing the stunts with the equipment”, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 opened up about what is next after Naagin 6, performing stunts and more.

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Solanki, and Nitin Bhatia.

What’s next after Naagin 6?

Well, the show is currently doing well on the grounds of TRP, so I have not planned my future as such, but yes if something comes up and I do I will surely let everyone know about it.

How much difficult is it to perform while shooting with the stunt equipment?

Frankly speaking, I have been questioned about this but as an actor, I do not find any difficulty while performing the stunts with the equipment. I did the same in Chandrakanta as well so I do not face any such hassle.

What would like to tell your fans?

Love me the way you do. Thank you so much for your care and support always. And also keep watching Naagin 6. 

Well said, Urvashi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 

