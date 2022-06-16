Exclusive! The biggest challenge was being categorised: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 takes a walk down memory lane. She speaks about her journey, challenges, and more.

Tell us about the journey so far.

My journey as an actor is very special. I have spent my 38 years of my life in this industry. It has been great, and I have evolved with time.

What kind of challenges did you face during these years?

There were many challenges, but the biggest challenge was being categorised. For instance, if an actor is seen in a negative character, the makers will give them only negative roles. I believe one needs to give an actor some credibility and varied roles.

Who is your inspiration?

Well, I take inspiration from every person because everyone has their own journey. But if would have asked me the same question two decades ago, I might have had a different answer.

Well said, Urvashi!

