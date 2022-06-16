Exclusive! The biggest challenge was being categorised: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 takes a walk down memory lane. She speaks about her journey, challenges, and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:48
Exclusive! The biggest challenge was being categorised: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 takes a walk down memory lane. She speaks about her journey, challenges, and more.

Also read: I have long working hours on the set, so I have very little time to work out: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal

Tell us about the journey so far.
My journey as an actor is very special. I have spent my 38 years of my life in this industry. It has been great, and I have evolved with time.

What kind of challenges did you face during these years?
There were many challenges, but the biggest challenge was being categorised. For instance, if an actor is seen in a negative character, the makers will give them only negative roles. I believe one needs to give an actor some credibility and varied roles.

Also read: Naagin 6: Awww! Pratha and Rishabh enjoy cute romantic moments, BTS goes viral!

Who is your inspiration?
Well, I take inspiration from every person because everyone has their own journey. But if would have asked me the same question two decades ago, I might have had a different answer.

Well said, Urvashi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Naagin 6 Maheck Chahal mahekk chahal tejasswi prakash simba nagpal Colors TV Voot Ekta Kapoor Sudha Chandran zeeshan khan nitin Bhatia Urvashi Dholakia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Sad! Suhani instigates Surya against Urmila
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is gearing up for high-voltage drama. Recently, we have seen...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Shiva gets kissed by a girl in the village
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store is all set to engage the audience with its high-voltage drama. In the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Ram spots Priya, Krish, and Pihu
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will show Ram and Priya’s paths crossing once...
Sir Tum: Shocking! Ranveer agrees to marry Riya
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors TV show Sirf Tum will show that Suhani will be shattered to know the step...
OMG! Ex-Lovers Anusha and Karan Kundrra to come face to face for the first time after their break-up
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We know how much the audience...
Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91
MUMBAI: Hritik Roshan is facing some tough times now as the news about his grandmother passing away has surfaced. Padma...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91
Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91
Latest Video