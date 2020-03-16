I have long working hours on the set, so I have very little time to work out: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal

Maheck Chahal aka Mahek of Naagin 6 reveals the fitness regime that she follows to keep fit. She also shares what she does in her me time.
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is being appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Maheck Chahal aka Mahek of Naagin spilled the beans on the fitness regime that helps her maintain a perfectly toned body and what she does in her me time.

Tell us about the fitness regime you follow.

I have long working hours on the set, so I have very little time to work out. I do maintain a proper diet. But yes, whenever I get the time, I run and do yoga. If I go to the gym, I concentrate on weight training.

Tell us about the diet you follow.

I am very particular about my diet. I basically consume everything that has low carbs and high proteins.

How do you spend your me time?

In my me time, I sleep, sleep, and sleep. This is because on hectic days, I usually sleep only for five to six hours. 

