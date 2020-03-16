Exclusive! “I feel I am getting typecast in a mother’s role, this is one of the biggest problems in television” - Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which was launched a few months ago and features two Meets; Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress. She has been seen in several projects and is currently seen in shows like Meet and Parineetii. Indeed, her warm personality is a visual delight when she is seen in Meet.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vaishnavi opened up about her wish list, views on getting typecast and more.

Also read: Exclusive! “Career-wise I am hugely inspired by Aamir Khan“, says Vaishnavi Macdonald of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

What is your bucket list?

Well, I am looking forward to doing web shows after the completion of my roles in several shows. My wish is to do something realistic which has more relativity and is not the same as those which have larger-than-life roles which will surely challenge me to change my portrayal. All in all, I want to play a mom on the big screen too. Well, I would love to team up with many good directors like Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and for sure Aamir Khan.

You have been playing a mother’s role for a long time. Do you think you are getting typecast?

Yes, I feel I am getting typecast, and this is one of the biggest problems in television. But I must thank Balaji and Shashi Sumeet for giving me a chance to perform negative and different shades otherwise nobody gives me a chance to do something else.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! When I shot for Banni Chow Home Delivery, I was quite surprised as my look was quite young, fresh and different; that is the USP of my character: Vaishnavi Macdonald on her experience shooting for the show

What kind of challenges do you face in breaking a typecast image of being a mother?

Rejections are always there in the mind, but sometimes mentality and being in perfection mode is something that has always been in the mind. For Meet, I learnt Haryanvi, and for Tashn-ae-Ishq I learnt Punjabi, so I feel we should learn because I feel it is the demand of content and we as actors are getting paid for it.

Good Luck, Vaishnavi!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com