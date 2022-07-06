Exclusive! I follow my instincts when it comes to eating: Nitin Bhatia aka Bannu of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nitin Bhatia shared about the fitness regime he follows to look handsome.

Tell us about your fitness regime.

I am fitness freak, so when I get time, I hit the gym and do cardio, because I wish to keep my muscles lean and not bulky. During shoot hours, I do not get the time, so I have kept a set of dumbbells there. I work out at home also.

Any diet you follow?

I do not follow any particular diet, but I try to eat clean as much as possible and avoid fried items and sugar. But all in all, I follow my instincts when it comes to eating. All human bodies are different.

What do you do in your "me time"?

I love watching films, reading thrillers and mysteries such as those by Sidney Sheldon, reading motivational books, and playing cricket and table tennis with friends.

Good luck, Nitin!

