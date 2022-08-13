Exclusive! “I follow shows like Bade Aache Lagte Hain, Spy Bahu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Toh Albela and Naa Umra Ki Seema”, says Channa Mereya’s Aditya Raj Singh aka Karan Wahi as he opens up on his fitness regime, 'me-time' and more

MUMBAI :Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh reveals his fitness regime and 'me-time' he follows.

Also read:Exclusive! “The best thing about Niyati is that she wants to learn her craft and she is very enthusiastic” - Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh

Tell us about the fitness regime you follow:

Honestly, there are no such fitness physical mantras which I follow. I have received comments saying that you look the same, so I think the question has the answer itself. For me, it is all about the lifestyle which I follow. I do not look fit to show on Instagram, but it is like if I want to have six packs I will have it. For me, it is more about learning an instrument with practice, so in a similar way, I want to see myself in a better and happy way. And I feel that, I take more care than what people do!

Tell us about the diet you follow:

I do not follow any diet as such, but I eat everything after knowing what I am eating. I eat for my hunger and not for my eyes.

Also read: Exclusive! “There was so much to do in this role and that’s what I was looking for”, says Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh

What do you do in your 'me-time'?

Well on set, I read a lot of books, write and whenever I get time I watch a lot of content of my friends. I follow shows like Bade Aache Lagte Hain, Spy Bahu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Toh Albela and Naa Umra Ki Seema. I feel it is good to see the content of your contemporaries to get an idea for learning.

Good luck, Karan!

Well, we are sure you'll loved to know how Karan Wahi keeps himself fit and what he does during his 'me time'. Given his interesting set of hobbies, we are sure you'll would love to take some inspiration from the actor!

For more news and gossip stay tuned to tellychakkar.com