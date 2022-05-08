Exclusive! “The best thing about Niyati is that she wants to learn her craft and she is very enthusiastic” - Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh

MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh opened up about his bond with senior actor Niyati and more.

Since there are so many senior actors on the sets, what things have you learned from them?

Well, I feel privileged to be a part of the show wherein I am surrounded by the senior actors and to know their craft. I got to know many things from them, but when you work with seasoned people you know about professionalism, and learn many things about the craft. You learn a lot and this learning process begins when you spend a lot of time with them. It is different learning every day.

What kind of bond do you share with Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni?

It is always good to be with the new actor and both sides, so it comes as a surprise element to get to know each other with time. But yes we spend a lot of time on sets either on the scripts or working in our spaces. But I feel Niyati is a talented actor and she knows her craft very well. The best thing about Niyati is that she wants to learn her craft and she is very enthusiastic.

Is it easy to get into the culture of Punjab?

Well, I do not think there is too much definition on television when it comes to culture. I feel TV is more scripting. But yes, I have not done such things religiously because the culture is Sikh and I am Delhi’s Punjabi. There is no difference to me as such.

