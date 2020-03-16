Exclusive! “There was so much to do in this role and that’s what I was looking for”, says Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh revealed how he bagged the role, if he finds any similarities with the character, challenges and more.

Also read: Exclusive! "I and Karan are a kind-off sahelis as well and I call Niyati as Sata Mangeshkar as she sings in such a way that it sometimes sounds weird", says, Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan

This role is considered to be your comeback. How did you bag the role?

I do not know there are too many conversations about my comeback I have not done television for the past six years so there was a lot of hoax about my comeback. But when I met the makers, Beyond Dreams and Yash Ji they were planning for something else, that did not work out well due to dates and all. He asked me to do this show on TV, and the rest of the things worked out well so I gave my go-ahead for this particular role. I always wanted to do romance also as I feel that in Television drama and when romance is added it is cool too so I feel you can perform in the best possible way, it’s a show which has kitchen politics, family drama. So there was so much to do in this role and that’s what I was looking for.

What kind of similarities do you share with Aditya?

Well, I really do not think that I share any such similarities with Aditya as I feel that as a character he is different from what I am in real life. Instances could be similar but traits are not similar. Honestly, I know a bit of cooking in real life but Aditya is a full-on chef. He would love to fight but in reality, I have a good physique, but on the other hand, I do not love to fight. In fact, I feel it is really fun when you play a character who is not you as you give a lot of effort into the preparations of the role.

Also read: Channa Mereya: Exclusive! Goldie to be friends with Aditya and Armaan, will he betray Ginni?

What kind of challenges do you face in putting this role together?

Frankly, I did not face any challenges. Challenge is the wrong word to say. For every character that I have played before, I have put my head and energy into it. I wanted to be a part of the creation of the show, so I feel that is a challenge for me.

Good luck, Karan!

For more news and gossip stay tuned to tellychakkar.com