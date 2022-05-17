Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura, who has impressed the masses with her portrayal of Kajal in Hum Paanch and Bhagwati in Balika Vadhu, is a dedicated actress who believes in experimenting in life.

After being a part of the television world for a long time, she is now the director of the production house 24 Frames.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Bhairavi talked about her acting plans and how much she misses being on the sets.

As an actor, how much do you miss being on the sets?

I miss acting. It is my love and passion. I miss being pampered on the show. There are many aspects that I handle now though, but there is no comparison. I want to get back to acting. Simultaneously, I am enjoying the role of a creator.

So what kind of role would you want to portray?

Well, there is no specific kind of role. There are different films being produced with different stories. I want to play a role that takes me out of my comfort zone and challenges me.

So would you make a comeback through your own production house?

Well, I am not sure whether I will act in my own production because then I will not able to concentrate on both things. I would prefer not to act through my production house, but never say never. If something good comes up, I would surely like to do it.

