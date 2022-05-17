Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura

Exclusive! I miss acting, and I want to get back to it: Bhairavi Raichura

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura, who has impressed the masses with her portrayal of Kajal in Hum Paanch and Bhagwati in Balika Vadhu, is a dedicated actress who believes in experimenting in life.

After being a part of the television world for a long time, she is now the director of the production house 24 Frames.

As an actor, how much do you miss being on the sets?

I miss acting. It is my love and passion. I miss being pampered on the show. There are many aspects that I handle now though, but there is no comparison. I want to get back to acting. Simultaneously, I am enjoying the role of a creator.

So what kind of role would you want to portray?

Well, there is no specific kind of role. There are different films being produced with different stories. I want to play a role that takes me out of my comfort zone and challenges me.

So would you make a comeback through your own production house?

Well, I am not sure whether I will act in my own production because then I will not able to concentrate on both things. I would prefer not to act through my production house, but never say never. If something good comes up, I would surely like to do it.

