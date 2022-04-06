Exclusive! “I shouldn’t look quintessential to those mothers who played mothers to incarnated roles”: Neha Sargam on playing the role of Yashomati Maiyaa

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In line with the viewer’s content preference, the channel is reviving the immemorial tale of Lord Krishna in its newest offering ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’, which will be premiering on 13th June 2022.

The show presents the viewers with a novel perspective on the life of Krishna, one where the spotlight will be put on the loving mother-son bond between Yashoda and her son.

In an exclusive interaction, Neha Sargam spilled beans on the challenges, pre-preparation, and much more.

What made you say yes to this role?

I think when you are the character, they let me be and take the major chunk of what I am, so I think this was one of the reasons to say yes to this role, and the look and rest of everything are so simple which added as a factor to take up this role.

What are the pre-preparations you did before stepping into the skin of this character?

Working on the dialect, language, doing the scenes, and getting the correct emotions, so in my vision more than working before it was working after the shoot and going on along with it. So we were trying to better ourselves daily, to get the correct emotions so you need to have that kind of warm-up for any character. An actor needs that kind of span to come out of the character and get the skin of the character.

What were the challenges faced by you?

See there were many challenges, few are internal and few are external. Internal challenges are a part that is it the right time to take the project, will I be able to manage my time, but the external ones if get the character right, I shouldn’t look rude and look more extra polite, I shouldn’t look quintessential to those mothers who played mothers to incarnated roles. I should be myself, and added factors are the heat, jewellery, and shooting with children and cows. But thankfully, I deal with these challenges with patience as my job is to get the shoot done and if I do not do it well then I might not get to sleep peacefully.

Good luck, Neha!

