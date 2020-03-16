Exclusive! “I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off”, says Pratham Kunwar of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratham Kunwar and asked him about the fashion mantra he follows.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:41
Exclusive! “I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off”, says Pratham Kunwar of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for portraying the negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen in a positive role in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratham Kunwar and asked him about the fashion mantra he follows.

Also read: Exclusive! Since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his fitness mantra

What is your fashion mantra?

Well, I opt for whatever is comfortable. One should wear whichever attire they feel cosy in. I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off.

What are the five must-haves in your wardrobe?

Well, one would find gym wear, blazer suits, leather jackets, shoes, and denim. Honestly, I am crazy about clothes.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manushi and Kunal adopt a child, is this a major conspiracy against Manjiri and Meet?

Tell us about your shopping regime.

If at all someone would give me five thousand rupees, I would use the full amount of money to shop. I never see anything when it comes to shopping. I am proud to tag myself as a shopaholic.

Good Luck, Pratham!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV meet hooda meet ahlawat ashi singh shagun pandey TellyChakkar vishal gandhi vaishnavi mcdonald pratham kunwar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
OMG! There was a time when actor R Madhavan said that he was attracted to This Bollywood Diva, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Aayushi Khurana comes up with the portrayal of her first positive depiction with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI: With  Star Bharat's new offering,  ‘Ajooni’ Ayushi is prepared to portray her first positive role in television...
EXCLUSIVE! Savi Thakur wraps up the shoot of Maddam Sir, his character ends in the show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
EXCLUSIVE! 'There were scenes where I used to just stand for 18 pages - 20 pages without any dialogues', says Paras Kalnawat on termination from Anupamaa, new journey with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Exclusive! Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo fame actor Sukesh Anand to enter Sony Sab’s cop-comedy ‘Maddam Sir’
MUMBAI : AB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will...
Recent Stories
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
Latest Video