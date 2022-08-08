Exclusive! "I want to have positive roles so that my versatility can be showcased in variations", says Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi of Meet:Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which was launched a few months ago and featured two Meets; Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Sharain Khanduja is getting lots of attention for her role in the show too. She is playing the character of Manushi Hooda in the Zee TV show. She made her acting debut with the popular Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sharain Khanduja aka Manushi revealed the wish list she wants to fulfill in her near future.

What kind of roles would you prefer in the near future?

Well, as Manushi I am doing the negative role, so now I am getting offers for negative roles, but after this, I want to have positive roles so that my versatility can be showcased in variations.

After this show, what are your plans?

Apart from TV, I would opt for a Bollywood film for sure but talking about an OTT project I have done it in past as well. But yes, I am open to new challenges for life.

So, who would love to collaborate?

My dream is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Imtiaz Ali and in TV, every director is good and I would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and Jennifer Winget as she is my inspiration.

Good Luck, Sharain!

