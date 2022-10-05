Exclusive! I would like to do roles that have a lot of potential and can create an impact on many lives: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on his wish list

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in lead roles and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani , Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, and Halla Bol. Apart from television serials, he has also acted in two films, Rakhtbeej and Heroine.

Currently, he is gaining a lot of appreciation for the negative role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. Over the years, he has surprised the audiences with his impeccable performances and diverse character portrayal.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanjay Gagnani, who talked about his wish list and many other things. Read on.

What kind of roles would you love to do in the future, since you are playing a grey shade in the show?

As for life I am feeling really blessed for whatever things I did, but yes, in the future, I would like to do roles that have a lot of potential and can create an impact on many lives.

Who do you want to work with in the near future? Are you open to trying your luck on OTT, or films?

Yes, of course, I would like to achieve my goals and try my luck in films and OTT. But for this, I would love to work with every writer, director, and any person, who has a great content delivery. I am not a person that I only want to work with big directors and production houses.

Are you planning to buy your dream house, or car or go on your dream trip?

Well, I have recently purchased a dream house for myself, and also the car which I dreamt about so I am not planning on those things. But yes, there are a lot of places in the world which I want to visit. My wish is to explore those places and I really want to visit places like Maldives, New York and so on.

