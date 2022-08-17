Exclusive! "I would love to do roles which veteran actresses Sadhana Ji, Nutan Ji, Mala Sinha, and Meenakumari Ji did," says Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri

In an exclusive interaction with us, Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri spoke about her wish list, support and much more.

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way.

He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

What will you do next after Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Well, after this show I would concentrate on the potential roles but if I do not get, I will work under my production house. But talking about my dream roles, I would love to do roles which veteran actresses Sadhana Ji, Nutan Ji, Mala Sinha, and Meenakumari Ji did, but I really find it impossible these days due to technological advancement. And as far as directors are concerned, I would love to work directors like Kundan Shah.

Who has supported you all throughout your journey?

My family and my mentors supported me all throughout the journey so far but the most heart-touching support I always cherish, is the support from my husband and son. Nowadays, sometimes I shot outdoor, my son takes care of his food and his responsibilities. Sometimes even he cooks for me and serves it.

What kind of response did you receive on the first-day workshop of the show?

Well, it was amazing as they all remembered my character 'Jalpa', who used to come on StarPlus’ Humari Dewarani.

