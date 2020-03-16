Exclusive! I would like to play a negative role or one similar to that of Poo in K3G: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet fame Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai. Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she had replaced television star, Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Ashi Singh aka Meet opened up about her wish list.

What is your life goal?

Well, there is a list of the goals, but yes, I want to buy a private jet, a 7 BHK, and a luxury car, but these are materialistic things, which will take time. Apart from these, I want to see happiness on my parents’ face, I want to give comfort to my little sister, and I want keep working and spend a lot time with my friends.

Any dream role you want to do?

I would like to play a negative role or one similar to that of Poo aka Pooja aka Kareena Kapoor Khan of her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.

Any dream director you would love to work with? What is your take on OTT or films?

I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, and yes, I would love to work in OTT and films with a good concept. My character should be powerful and exciting.

