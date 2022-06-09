EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal

MUMBAI: Kapil Nirmal is an Indian television actor who is best known for his portrayal of Yudhishthir Sisodia (also known as Kunwar Yudhishthir) in the Star Plus serial Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. He began his acting career with ETV Rajasthan's show, Ina Meena Dika, then he appeared in the television film, Roop Ki Rani.

Kapil then shifted to Mumbai where he worked with Reliance Big Pictures. His first break as a lead happened with the show Shakira on the Bindass channel. After which he portrayed the much loved role of Kunwar Yudhishthir in the StarPlus show Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. He has participated in the season 4 of Nach Baliye with Anjali Abrol and was also a part of the second season of Zara Nachke Dikha.

He played the character of Sarjerao in Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna. Later, he went on to play the role of Surya Rana Singh in Na Aana Is Des Laado. He was also seen in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera as Nihaal Singh, Box Cricket League as part of Ahmedabad Express and Bhootu as Vikram. He has made an appearance in Javed Ali's music album Yaara.

ALSO READ:

Kapil Nirmal as Tarakasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got a hold of a few interesting details about him:

You made a comeback on television after a long time with the show Baal Shiv- Mahadev ki Andekhi Gatha, how do you feel about that?

It feels good. Any actor feels at home when they are in front of the camera. Mythology is something I don’t enjoy much and doesn’t feel like my cup of tea. However, the role is very interesting and I am happy that I got to play it. Mythological characters get monotonous with time, even though it is challenging as an actor. I would prefer slice of life, contemporary shows or shows about regular human emotions more.

Bigg Boss is about to be back with a new season and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s new season just went on-air. You have been a part of reality TV yourself with shows like Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha. Would you like to do reality TV again?

Bigg Boss is not possible for me. I do like watching it though and I enjoy the drama that takes place on the show. It is like my guilty pleasure. I would love to be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron ke Khiladi if ever possible. I have been a part of a task based reality tv show 'Ace and Extreme' and won as well. We had gone to Taiwan for it. Another one was, 'Thumbs Up Everest Challenge' and was promoted by Akshay Kumar. I won a bike and still have it with me.

Anything you would like to say to the aspiring actors out there?

Follow your gut and do whatever you like. Life is short, just live it!

Kapil Nirmal is currently a part of the &TV show 'Baal Shiv-Mahadev ki Andekhi Gatha' wherein he plays the role of Maharaj Tarakasur.

ALSO READ:

Kapil Nirmal plays a demon in 'Baal Shiv'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



