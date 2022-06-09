EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal

In an exclusive interview with the Raja ki Aayegi Baraat fame, Kapil Nirmal, we got to know some interesting details. Find out here.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 19:53
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal

MUMBAI: Kapil Nirmal is an Indian television actor who is best known for his portrayal of Yudhishthir Sisodia (also known as Kunwar Yudhishthir) in the Star Plus serial Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. He began his acting career with ETV Rajasthan's show, Ina Meena Dika, then he appeared in the television film, Roop Ki Rani. 

Kapil then shifted to Mumbai where he worked with Reliance Big Pictures. His first break as a lead happened with the show Shakira on the Bindass channel. After which he portrayed the much loved role of Kunwar Yudhishthir in the StarPlus show Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. He has participated in the season 4 of Nach Baliye with Anjali Abrol and was also a part of the second season of Zara Nachke Dikha.

He played the character of Sarjerao in Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna. Later, he went on to play the role of Surya Rana Singh in Na Aana Is Des Laado. He was also seen in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera as Nihaal Singh, Box Cricket League as part of Ahmedabad Express and Bhootu as Vikram. He has made an appearance in Javed Ali's music album Yaara.

ALSO READ:

Kapil Nirmal as Tarakasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got a hold of a few interesting details about him:

You made a comeback on television after a long time with the show Baal Shiv- Mahadev ki Andekhi Gatha, how do you feel about that?

It feels good. Any actor feels at home when they are in front of the camera. Mythology is something I don’t enjoy much and doesn’t feel like my cup of tea. However, the role is very interesting and I am happy that I got to play it. Mythological characters get monotonous with time, even though it is challenging as an actor. I would prefer slice of life, contemporary shows or shows about regular human emotions more.

Bigg Boss is about to be back with a new season and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s new season just went on-air. You have been a part of reality TV yourself with shows like Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha. Would you like to do reality TV again?

Bigg Boss is not possible for me. I do like watching it though and I enjoy the drama that takes place on the show. It is like my guilty pleasure. I would love to be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron ke Khiladi if ever possible. I have been a part of a task based reality tv show 'Ace and Extreme' and won as well. We had gone to Taiwan for it. Another one was, 'Thumbs Up Everest Challenge' and was promoted by Akshay Kumar. I won a bike and still have it with me.

Anything you would like to say to the aspiring actors out there?

Follow your gut and do whatever you like. Life is short, just live it!

Kapil Nirmal is currently a part of the &TV show 'Baal Shiv-Mahadev ki Andekhi Gatha' wherein he plays the role of Maharaj Tarakasur.

ALSO READ:
Kapil Nirmal plays a demon in 'Baal Shiv' 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Kapil Nirmal baal shiv &TV Mouli Ganguly Shivya Pathania Siddharth Arora Praneet Bhat Telly Chakkar exclusive interview Raja ki Aayegi Baraat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 19:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Entertaining! Comedian Kapil Sharma denies being married to Sumona Chakravarti in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the television screens and the promos shared are making...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Amruta Khanvilkar shares a BTS video from the sets of the show; she displays the hard work that went behind her performance
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda wins fans’ hearts with his acting chops yet again, check out these viral pictures
MUMBAI: Almost after a year Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla gets a clue about Akshara. And now, the two estranged...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal
MUMBAI: Kapil Nirmal is an Indian television actor who is best known for his portrayal of Yudhishthir Sisodia (also...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai does an amazing job, Gulab Rao’s man tries to manipulate Hariya again
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Lionsgate India Studios Announces Its First Feature Film Starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, And Shraddha Srinath
Lionsgate India Studios Announces Its First Feature Film Starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, And Shraddha Srinath
Latest Video