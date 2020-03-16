Exclusive! My equation with Avika Gor is so good that it reflects on screen: Bhairavi Raichura on her experience of shooting for Aadha Ishq

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Bhairavi talked about how she deals with negative comments, her favourite co-actor, and her experience of shooting for Aadha Ishq.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 21:11
Exclusive! My equation with Avika Gor is so good that it reflects on screen: Bhairavi Raichura on her experience of shooting for

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura, who has impressed the masses with her portrayal of Kajal in Hum Paanch and Bhagwati in Balika Vadhu, is a dedicated actress who believes in experimenting in life. After being a part of the television world for a long time, she is now the director of the production house 24 Frames.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Bhairavi talked about how she deals with negative comments, her favourite co-actor, and her experience of shooting for Aadha Ishq.  

Also read: Exclusive! “I was not aware and sure if I need to become an actor or not, but it just happened to me by luck”, Bhairavi Raichura on her journey, challenges and more

Any particular co-actor you would love to collaborate with in the near future?

Well, there is no particular actor. All of them are amazing. Hum Paanch happened at an age when we were growing up together. We shared a different kind of equation. For Sasural Gena Phool, we were like a family, and talking about Balika Vadhu, my equation with Avika Gor is so good that it reflects on screen. So there is no specific actor.

How was your experience shooting for Aadha Ishq?

Well, it was a fantastic experience as we shot it in two different locations, Mussoorie and Kashmir. Kashmir is beautiful, as we went in the perfect season. It was superb and felt more like Switzerland.

Also read: I was in a relationship with somebody from the industry : Bhairavi Raichura

So, as an actor and producer, how do you deal with negative comments?

Frankly, I am not on social media so I do not know what people’s reactions are, but as a producer, something that people did not like was being informed to us and was considered to generare the best content. I feel any kind of criticism is good because we learn a lot from it.

Any message for your fans! 

Thank you so much for your love for all my roles and for showering your blessings on our new show Aadha Ishaq.

Good luck, Bhairavi!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Bhairavi Raichura Balika Vadhu Avika Gor ashok sharaf Hum Paanch kajal bhai Nandita Mehra 24 frames Chhal Sheh Aur Maat aadha ishq Colors TV Zee TV Zee 5 Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 21:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Does Avneet Kaur have someone special in her life?
MUMBAI: Popular actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most stunning divas on the small screens.  She has ruled several...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Everybody must do a little bit of Theatre before entering Television' Suman aka Kruttika Desai Khan's take on Theatre, her favourite co-stars and bonding on the sets of Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Eye Candy! Yukti Kapoor looks fabulous in these traditional attires
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! My equation with Avika Gor is so good that it reflects on screen: Bhairavi Raichura on her experience of shooting for Aadha Ishq
MUMBAI: Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura, who has impressed the masses with her portrayal of Kajal in Hum Paanch...
Dripping Hot! Gulki Joshi is oozing oomph, donning these deep plunging outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
OMG! This is what the cast of Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is upto in between the shots
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Latest Video