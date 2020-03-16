Exclusive! My equation with Avika Gor is so good that it reflects on screen: Bhairavi Raichura on her experience of shooting for Aadha Ishq

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura, who has impressed the masses with her portrayal of Kajal in Hum Paanch and Bhagwati in Balika Vadhu, is a dedicated actress who believes in experimenting in life. After being a part of the television world for a long time, she is now the director of the production house 24 Frames.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Bhairavi talked about how she deals with negative comments, her favourite co-actor, and her experience of shooting for Aadha Ishq.

Also read: Exclusive! “I was not aware and sure if I need to become an actor or not, but it just happened to me by luck”, Bhairavi Raichura on her journey, challenges and more

Any particular co-actor you would love to collaborate with in the near future?

Well, there is no particular actor. All of them are amazing. Hum Paanch happened at an age when we were growing up together. We shared a different kind of equation. For Sasural Gena Phool, we were like a family, and talking about Balika Vadhu, my equation with Avika Gor is so good that it reflects on screen. So there is no specific actor.

How was your experience shooting for Aadha Ishq?

Well, it was a fantastic experience as we shot it in two different locations, Mussoorie and Kashmir. Kashmir is beautiful, as we went in the perfect season. It was superb and felt more like Switzerland.

Also read: I was in a relationship with somebody from the industry : Bhairavi Raichura

So, as an actor and producer, how do you deal with negative comments?

Frankly, I am not on social media so I do not know what people’s reactions are, but as a producer, something that people did not like was being informed to us and was considered to generare the best content. I feel any kind of criticism is good because we learn a lot from it.

Any message for your fans!

Thank you so much for your love for all my roles and for showering your blessings on our new show Aadha Ishaq.

Good luck, Bhairavi!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.