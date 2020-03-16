Exclusive! My wish list is never ending, and it is never the same: Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura

In an exclusive interaction with us, Manit revealed his wish list and more.
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

There is a lot of drama happening as Manit Joura’s character as Rishabh Luthra is back in action. It is shown that Rishabh is in trouble and Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is trying to save him.

Any particular dream you wish to accomplish?

My wish list is never ending, and it is never the same. It never gives you any sort of happiness. I feel happy when I give a nice shot.

Any dream role you want to do?

Well, I would like to do a role of Joker (Hollywood). I also want to do roles portrayed in films like 26/11, A Wednesday, Maqbool, Godfather, Othello, Haider, Tamasha, and Highway. 

Any dream director you would love to work with?

All the directors in this industry are my dream directors, and I would love to collaborate with all the directors who are willing to work with me.

Good luck, Manit!

Latest Video