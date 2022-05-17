Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya

Die-hard fans of Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra feel that he shouldn’t have made a comeback in Kundali Bhagya.
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their television screens.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands in huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?

Earlier, we had reported that Manit is back in action with his role as Rishabh Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. His track would be shown in the coming week, and his reentry would bring in a lot of changes in the lives of Karan, Preeta, and the Luthra family. Well, it will be shown that Rishabh lands in huge trouble in Dubai, all thanks to Prithvi and Sherlyn, who have planned to harm him using a drug case. Our source also revealed to us that he will be punished with the death penalty. Preeta, Karan, and the Luthra family are shocked, and Preeta will vow to save Rishabh by hook or by crook.

So, as fans have seen a glimpse of Manit, they have expressed their disappointment on the same. They feel that he should try his luck at being a lead instead.

This is what they have to say.

Kashish Jha - @manitjoura sir, why you want to spoil you carrier yourself...you deserves to play lead role not again a supporting role in that cheap show.

Manit Joura is star - Hello @ManitJoura aap #kundalibhagya me wapas aagaye hai ye aapki life ka sabse worst decision h, log pichhe mud ke dekhte nhi sirf aage badte hai n ek aap ho jo sirf pichhe jana chahta h.. Kya chahte ho @ManitJoura sir aap zindagibhar side role karna h, hamesha supporting banke rehna h, lead nhi banna ? Sir agar aap isi tarah supporting role me is show me pade rhe to aapka career khatam.. sriti,shabbir,supriya teeno ko quit k baad show mil gaya but aapko to crap #kundalibhagya me pade rehna h, mubarak ho aapko ye show.

Manyta - Mj aapne kdb me wapis aake acha nhi kiya . Yeh aapke career ke liye acha nahi hoga ..Hum aapke new show ka wait kiye jaa rahe the usdin ke par abb vo kuch hona bohot mushik hai . Yeh writer sirf thode din ke liye acha track laayega fir vahi ghisi piti story hogi . Aapko Ek Big Channel Pe As A Lead dekhna abb hamara mehez ek sapna hi reh jayega .

Tannu - Yeyyyyy Finally You Are Back As Rishabh Luthra @manitjoura Omg! Omg! Omg! I Am Super Duper Happy Welcome Back RISHU

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Confirmed! Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra to make a comeback!

So what is your take on the Manit’s entry in Kundali Bhagya?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya
About Author

