EXCLUSIVE! Nyrraa M Banerji on taking up Pishachini: I was a little skeptical because I played a negative lead in my previous show but other reasons overpowered my decision completely

MUMBAI:Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas of small screens.

She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

We all know that Nyrraa is all set to be back with her brand new show Pishachini.

The ardent viewers of the actress can't keep calm as they will get to see her on small screens on a regular basis.

Pishachini also stars Jiyaa Shankar and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.

As the show's date is drawing closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Nyrraa who spoke in length about her role and much more.

What was your reaction when you were offered this role?

I was a little skeptical because I played a negative lead in my previous show. So, if I would have taken this, it would be like playing a grey shade character back to back in my shows. But having said that, the other reasons overpowered my decision completely. It is Mrinal ma'am's show, I love her and she was my scriptwriter for Divya Drishti as well. Secondly, it's a Colors show and thirdly, it's a titular role. All these reasons were enough for me to say yes in spite of me being offered a negative role. I was excited because supernatural is my favourite genre.

Did you do any kind of research for this role or was it a cakewalk for you this time?

It was cakewalk for me. The nly homework was to make my body language a little more effortless. I am sure spirits are very easy and floaty. Maintaining a body language which is very graceful and very floaty and light, is the only thing  learnt. The swiftness in expressions and movements because spirits are in the thought world, so I just tried to imbibe those things in my performance.

Do you believe in spirits or don't take these characters seriously?

I am a spiritual person. I know when there is positive energy, there has to be negative energy also. It's all in the head. If you are on high vibration, you do not attract negative entities. But when there are positive entities, there are negative too. It's all black and white energies. So, I do believe in it but I haven't experienced it.

Nyrraa has previously starred in shows like Divya Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam, Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal among others.

She will be playing the role of Rani in the show.

The show is all set to hit the small screens on 8th August.

ALSO READ: Nyrraa M Banerji on 'Pishachini': Supernatural shows have always fascinated me

 

